Keithville: Ray Marable Sentenced For Child Pornography

Apr 16, 2021
Keithville Man, Danny Ray Marable Sentenced to Federal Prison on Child Pornography Charges

SHREVEPORT, LA (STL.News) Danny Ray Marable, 64, of Keithville, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to 70 months (5 years, 10 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for receipt of child pornography.

Marable pleaded guilty on October 8, 2020 to receipt of child pornography.  Evidence presented at the hearing revealed that in October 2019, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) received information from MeWe, an online social media and social networking service, that indicated a user uploaded images depicting child pornography including bondage.  FBI agents began their investigation to determine who the MeWe user was and learned that it was Marable.  On April 22, 2020, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant on his residence and agents took possession of items including a cellphone and flash drive belonging to Marable.  He admitted to agents that the email address used by the MeWe user did in fact belong to him.

After a forensic analysis of the seized items, law enforcement agents discovered that Marable received a video containing child pornography in December 2019.  In addition to receiving the video, Marable received over 100 images and over 50 videos of child pornography involving prepubescent minors and/or minors under the age of 12 on his cell phone and flash drive.  The videos and images specifically depicted children under the age of 12 being sexually exploited.

The FBI, U.S. Marshal’s Service, and Bossier City Police Department conducted the investigation.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Tennille Gilreath prosecuted the case.

