Keith Herd Sentenced for Participating in Heroin Conspiracy

Leader of Newark Drug Trafficking Organization, Keith Herd Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Participating in Heroin Conspiracy

NEWARK, N.J (STL.News) An Essex County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 240 months in prison for his role as the leader of a heroin trafficking conspiracy in Newark, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Keith Herd, 33, of Newark, previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton to a third superseding indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and distribution of and possession with intent to distribute heroin. Judge Wigenton imposed the sentence today by videoconference.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

Herd was the leader of a drug trafficking organization that dealt heroin and crack cocaine in and around Newark, specifically around Hayes Street and 14th Avenue in the area of the New Community Corporation community development (NCC). The organization was comprised of members of the Brick City Brim set of the Bloods street gang.

The investigation revealed that in addition to selling drugs, members of the organization alerted each other to police presence and the presence of rival gang members or drug dealers within NCC. The members also shared narcotics supply, narcotics proceeds, and customers, and raised bail money for each other following their numerous arrests. Members of the organization have also engaged in violence and been the subjects of violent crime in connection with their narcotics trafficking activities.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Wigenton sentenced Herd to five years of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr. in Newark, and members of the Newark Department of Public Safety, under the direction of Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing. She also thanked the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, the New Jersey Department of Corrections, the New Jersey State Parole Commission, and the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance.

The case was investigated as part of the Violent Crime Initiative (VCI). The VCI was formed in August 2017 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, and the City of Newark’s Department of Public Safety for the purpose of combatting violent crime in and around Newark. As part of this partnership, federal, state, county, and city agencies collaborate and pool resources to prosecute violent offenders who endanger the safety of the community. The VCI is composed of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI, the ATF, the DEA, the U.S. Marshals, the Newark Department of Public Safety, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, N.J. State Parole, Union County Jail, N.J. State Police Regional Operations and Intelligence Center/Real Time Crime Center, N.J. Department of Corrections, the East Orange Police Department, and the Irvington Police Department.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elaine K. Lou and Christopher D. Amore of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Newark.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today