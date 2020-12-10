Keene: Roland Farnsworth Pleads Guilty For Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

Keene Man, Roland Farnsworth Pleads Guilty to Participating in Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

CONCORD (STL.News) Roland Farnsworth, 37, of Keene, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court to conspiracy to distribute, and possess with intent to distribute, fentanyl and crack cocaine, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in June of 2019, the Keene Police Department began investigating a possible drug trafficking operation in the Keene area. As part of their investigation, several cooperating individuals made controlled purchases of drugs, including fentanyl, from Farnsworth. The purchases took place at or near Farnsworth’s residence. In September, 2019, search warrants were obtained for Farnsworth’s residence, his cell phone, and a vehicle. The contents of the cell phone, along with Farnsworth’s admissions, confirmed he was selling fentanyl and crack cocaine to numerous individuals in the Keene area.

Farnsworth is scheduled to be sentenced on March 18, 2021.

“Drug traffickers make dangerous substances available for sale in Cheshire County and throughout New Hampshire,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “In order to protect public health and safety, we will continue to bring criminal charges against the dealers who peddle illegal drugs to Granite Staters. Traffickers should expect that they will be arrested and brought before the federal court to face justice.”

“Those who deal in and distribute fentanyl and other poisons in our communities will be held accountable.” said David Magdycz, acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations, Boston. “We continue to work with our New Hampshire law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire to combat the crimes committed in our region.”

This matter was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from the Keene Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kasey Weiland.

