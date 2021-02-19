KCK: Jeffery N. Sharp Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

KCK Man, Jeffery N. Sharp Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) A Kansas City, Kansas, man was sentenced in federal court today for distributing methamphetamine.

Jeffery N. Sharp, 33, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

On Nov. 10, 2020, Sharp pleaded guilty to five counts of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Sharp sold methamphetamine to an undercover law enforcement officer on five separate occasions from Aug.6 to Nov. 1, 2018.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Greg R. Coonrod and Mary Kate Butterfield. It was investigated by the Jackson County Drug Task Force.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today