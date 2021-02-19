General

KCK: Jeffery N. Sharp Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

ByEditor 4

Feb 19, 2021 , , , ,
KCK Man, Jeffery N. Sharp Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

KCK Man, Jeffery N. Sharp Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) A Kansas City, Kansas, man was sentenced in federal court today for distributing methamphetamine.

Jeffery N. Sharp, 33, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

On Nov. 10, 2020, Sharp pleaded guilty to five counts of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.  Sharp sold methamphetamine to an undercover law enforcement officer on five separate occasions from Aug.6 to Nov. 1, 2018.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Greg R. Coonrod and Mary Kate Butterfield.  It was investigated by the Jackson County Drug Task Force.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Mullins: Gregory Lavon Sentenced for Distributing Cocaine

Feb 19, 2021 Editor 4
General

Missouri Auto Accident: Resulting in death of Roger M Flerlage

Feb 19, 2021 STLNEWS
General

Srinagar, India: Two policemen shot dead at terror attack

Feb 19, 2021 STLNEWS

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

General

Mullins: Gregory Lavon Sentenced for Distributing Cocaine

Feb 19, 2021 Editor 4
General

KCK: Jeffery N. Sharp Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

Feb 19, 2021 Editor 4
Politics

Illinois Governor Appoints Sylvia I. Garcia as Director of IDCEO

Feb 19, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Florida Governor: 4 COVID-19 Federally Supported Vaccination Sites

Feb 19, 2021 Publisher3