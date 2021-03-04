KC: Michael D. Moore Pleads Guilty to Illegal Firearms

KC Man, Michael D. Moore Pleads Guilty to Illegal Firearms Following Armed Standoff with Police Officers

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) A Kansas City, Missouri, man pleaded guilty in federal court today to illegally possessing a firearm following a brief armed standoff with police officers and a foot chase.

Michael D. Moore, 31, pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Moore was arrested on Monday, Aug. 17. Officers who had been surveilling Moore followed him into a parking lot near 2310 E. 9th St., Kansas City, Mo. As officers drove into the parking lot with their red and blue lights flashing, Moore got out of the BMW SUV, took cover behind the vehicle, and drew a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun from his waistband. Moore pointed his firearm directly at police officers as he attempted to take a position of cover behind his vehicle. Moore fled as additional police cars entered the parking lot, throwing away his handgun. Moore then laid on the ground about 15 feet away from the firearm, and was taken into custody. Officers recovered the firearm, which was loaded with 16 live rounds in the 16-round high-capacity magazine and one live round in the chamber. Officers identified the firearm as having been reported stolen.

According to court documents, Moore was involved in two armed robberies that led to the issuance of the arrest warrant and surveillance.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Moore has a prior felony conviction for robbery.

Under federal statutes, Jones is subject to a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Moeder. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Operation LeGend

Operation LeGend is a federal partnership with local law enforcement to address the increase in homicides and violent crime in Kansas City, Mo., in 2020. The operation honors the memory of four-year-old LeGend Taliferro, one of the youngest fatalities during a record-breaking year of homicides and shootings. Additional federal agents were assigned to the operation from the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today