General

KC: Michael Allen Dicks Pleads Guilty to Multiple Crimes

ByEditor 4

Feb 24, 2021 , , , ,

KC Man, Michael Allen Dicks Pleads Guilty to Meth Trafficking, Illegal Firearm Following High-Speed Police Chase

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) A Kansas City, Missouri, man has pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally possessing methamphetamine and a firearm.

Michael Allen Dicks, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips on Tuesday, Feb. 23, to one count of possessing methamphetamine to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

According to his plea agreement, a Platte County, Mo., sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a Nissan Altima driven by Dicks on March 16, 2020, after Dicks failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of N.W.  Cookingham and N. Ambassador in Kansas City, Mo.  Dicks failed to stop, and during the ensuing vehicle pursuit the Altima reached speeds of 130 miles per hour.  Dicks also drove the wrong way on 152 Highway in an attempt to elude law enforcement.  During the pursuit, the Altima crashed in the area of N.W. 92nd Terrace and N.W.  Old Tiffany Springs Parkway.  Due to his injuries from the crash, Dicks was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Inside Dick’s vehicle, deputies found a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm semi-automatic handgun and four bags that contained a total of 462.7 grams (more than one pound) of pure methamphetamine.

Under federal statutes, Dicks is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole.  The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.  A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bradley K. Kavanaugh.  It was investigated by the DEA and the Platte County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Lincoln: Brandon Tolman Pleads Guilty to Drug Conspiracy

Feb 24, 2021 Editor 4
General

James Sebastian Sentenced for Trafficking Methamphetamine

Feb 24, 2021 Editor 4
General

Brandon Rankin Charged with Illegally Possessing Firearm

Feb 24, 2021 Editor 4