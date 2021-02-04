Kaylen Edwards Charged With Possession Of A Firearm

Buffalo Man, Kaylen Edwards Arrested, Charged With Being A Felon In Possession Of A Firearm

BUFFALO, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced that Kaylen Edwards, 22, of Buffalo, NY, was arrested and charged by complaint with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The charge carries carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan E. Leydecker, who is handling the case, stated that on November 7, 2020, Cheektowaga Police Officers responded to Pinehurst Avenue, where a limousine bus party was being let out, following a report of disorderly persons. According to the complaint, earlier that day, the defendant was identified on social media flashing a black and silver handgun and wearing a distinct black and red jacket inside the limousine bus. A member of law enforcement sent a photo of the social media post to responding officers.

While on Pinehurst Avenue, officers observed Edwards getting into the front passenger seat of a vehicle with Georgia license plates and leave the area. The officers then observed the vehicle in violation of multiple vehicle and traffic infractions and conducted a traffic stop. The officers observed a marijuana cigar end in the center console area and immediately detected the odor of burnt marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Officers identified Edwards as the passenger. The defendant was detained. During a pat frisk, an officer felt and observed a handgun in Edwards’ side waist band. The handgun was loaded with a magazine containing seven .45 caliber rounds and one .45 caliber round in the chamber. In November 2017, the defendant was convicted of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in New York State Court, and as a result of that conviction, he is prohibited from legally possessing a firearm.

The defendant made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy and is being held pending a detention hearing on February 10, 2021.

The complaint is the result of an investigation by the Cheektowaga Police Department, under the direction of Chief Michael Sliwinski, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge John B. Devito, New York Field Division.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today