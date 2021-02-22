Former Bearcreek Township Trustee, Katina Miller Entered A Plea Of Guilty For Wire Fraud

FORT WAYNE (STL.News) On January 21, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Katina Miller, the former Trustee of the Bearcreek Township Trustee’s Office located in Bryant, Indiana, with two counts of wire fraud, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Gary T. Bell.

On February 2, 2021, Miller pled guilty to one count of wire fraud and admitted devising a scheme to divert money for her benefit. On February 19, 2021 United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady accepted the guilty plea. According to documents filed in the case, from January 2015 through on December 31, 2018, Miller embezzled $86,755.39 by using township bank accounts to pay personal expenses through debit cards, ATM withdrawals or checks made payable to herself.

Any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the Judge after a consideration of federal statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

This case is a result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Stacey Speith.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today