Monmouth County Woman, Kathy Manna Admits Filing False Tax Returns

TRENTON, N.J (STL.News) A Monmouth County, New Jersey, woman today admitted that she underreported income on her personal tax return, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Kathy Manna, 58, of Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, and formerly of Lavallette, New Jersey, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp to an information charging her with one count of making and subscribing a false tax return.

According to documents filed in the case and statements made in court:

Manna operated Manna Construction Group, a business headquartered in Lavallette, that provided landscaping and construction services in New Jersey and elsewhere. She admitted that for tax years 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013, she underreported the gross receipts or sales of Manna Construction Group on Schedule C of her personal tax return. Under the terms of her plea agreement, the government alleges that the total tax loss was $124,480.

The count of making and subscribing a false tax return carries a maximum potential penalty of three years in prison and $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense. Sentencing is scheduled for July 28, 2021.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited special agents of the IRS, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Michael Montanez, with the investigation leading to today’s guilty plea. She also thanked the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, and the Lavallette Police Department, under the direction of Chief Colin M. Grant.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Kozar of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Economic Crimes Unit.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today