Kansas Selected by NGA for Academy on Cybersecurity Policy

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Kansas Selected by National Governors Association for Academy on Cybersecurity Policy

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly announced the state of Kansas was chosen by the National Governors Association (NGA) to collaborate on policies to advance their whole-of-state cybersecurity postures, the latest in a series of collaborations between NGA and states on cybersecurity.

“We’re honored to be chosen to collaborate with NGA for this prestigious academy,” Governor Kelly said. “With rapid changes in technology and increasing cyber threats – it’s critical that Kansas is prepared to lead and do what we can to keep our systems and our state safe. Strong cyber security means a stronger infrastructure – and that is key to keep Kansas on the path forward.”

The NGA Center for Best Practices selected Kansas, Missouri, Montana and Washington for its 2021 Policy Academy to Advance Whole-of-State cybersecurity. Since 2016, NGA has helped states and territories develop, refine and share best practices in cybersecurity governance, workforce development, critical infrastructure security, and local engagement and partnership.

“I’m excited for the opportunity work with the National Governors Association to strengthen Kansas’ Cybersecurity posture,” Secretary of Administration and Chief Information Technology Officer DeAngela Burns-Wallace said. “As we have seen, cyberattacks against public entities are becoming more common, and addressing the issue of Cybersecurity is my priority as the Chief Information Technology Officer for the State.”

Representatives of the four states will convene in-state workshops to create action plans for strengthening state cybersecurity; participate in regularly scheduled convenings with NGA staff on their progress and plans; and build relationships with and learn from peers in other states facing similar challenges. In the new policy academy, which is expected to conclude in January 2022, NGA will work with Kansas specifically on cyber governance.

Cybersecurity remains a constant concern for Governors and other elected officials, policymakers, business leaders and citizens. Criminals and foreign adversaries continue to exploit software vulnerabilities and human error to steal confidential data, disrupt critical services, and endanger the public welfare. The NGA Center created the Resource Center for State Cybersecurity in 2012 to help Governors confront these threats and promote a mature cyber risk posture in their states.