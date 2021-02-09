General

Kansas: Sarah Theresa Charged with Armed Bank Robbery

ByEditor 4

Feb 9, 2021 , , , ,
Kansas: Sarah Theresa Charged with Armed Bank Robbery

Kansas City Woman, Sarah Theresa Watkins Charged with Armed Bank Robbery

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) Tim Garrison, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that a Kansas City, Mo., woman was charged in federal court with the armed robbery of a Capitol Federal Savings Bank located in Liberty, Missouri.

Sarah Theresa Watkins, 41, of Kansas City, was charged with one count of armed bank robbery in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo.

criminal complaint alleges that Watkins stole approximately $971 from the Capitol Federal Savings Bank., located at 1911 Star Drive, Liberty, Missouri 64068, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, Watkins approached a teller at about 3:20 p.m. and handed her a demand note.  The note read, “HAND ME ALL THE MONEY OR I WILL SHOOT.” The teller reported to investigators that while she was opening the cash drawer, she heard the noise of a heavy object hitting the top of the counter.  When the teller looked up, she saw the bank robber with what appeared to be a black, semi-automatic handgun, resting on the counter.  The teller took the money from the cash drawer and placed it on the counter.  Watkins allegedly took the money and left the bank.

On February 4, 2021, the FBI Violent Crime Task Force located a Hyundai four-door sedan that had been linked to the robbery.  The vehicle was located on Benton Blvd., in Kansas City, Missouri.  While observing the vehicle, law enforcement officials observed Watkins enter the vehicle.  Law enforcement officials attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Watkins allegedly fled from law enforcement at a high rate of speed.  According to the affidavit, the pursuit ended when Watkins lost control of the vehicle near E. 21st Street and Walnut Street.  When Watkins exited the vehicle, she reportedly reached into her waistband and then pointed her hand out toward a police officer with her index finger extended forward with her thumb extended upward, possibly imitating a handgun.

Garrison cautioned that the charge contained in this complaint is simply an accusation, and not evidence of guilt.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Trey Alford.  It was investigated by the FBI and the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Worchester: Veronica Lewis Pleads Guilty To Multiple Crimes

Feb 9, 2021 Editor 4
General

Daniel Lee Sentenced for Smuggling Erectile Dysfunction Drug

Feb 9, 2021 Editor 4
General

Honduras: Angel Roberto Lopez Sentenced For Illegal Reentry

Feb 9, 2021 Editor 4

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Entertainment

NC Education Lottery: Lidia Morris Mines $200,000 prize

Feb 9, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Missouri Lottery: Ryan Mettes Wins $73,670 Club Keno Prize

Feb 9, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Michigan Lottery: Nikki Clemons Wins Excellence in Education Award

Feb 9, 2021 Publisher3
General

Worchester: Veronica Lewis Pleads Guilty To Multiple Crimes

Feb 9, 2021 Editor 4