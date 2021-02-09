Kansas: Sarah Theresa Charged with Armed Bank Robbery

Kansas City Woman, Sarah Theresa Watkins Charged with Armed Bank Robbery

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) Tim Garrison, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that a Kansas City, Mo., woman was charged in federal court with the armed robbery of a Capitol Federal Savings Bank located in Liberty, Missouri.

Sarah Theresa Watkins, 41, of Kansas City, was charged with one count of armed bank robbery in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo.

criminal complaint alleges that Watkins stole approximately $971 from the Capitol Federal Savings Bank., located at 1911 Star Drive, Liberty, Missouri 64068, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, Watkins approached a teller at about 3:20 p.m. and handed her a demand note. The note read, “HAND ME ALL THE MONEY OR I WILL SHOOT.” The teller reported to investigators that while she was opening the cash drawer, she heard the noise of a heavy object hitting the top of the counter. When the teller looked up, she saw the bank robber with what appeared to be a black, semi-automatic handgun, resting on the counter. The teller took the money from the cash drawer and placed it on the counter. Watkins allegedly took the money and left the bank.

On February 4, 2021, the FBI Violent Crime Task Force located a Hyundai four-door sedan that had been linked to the robbery. The vehicle was located on Benton Blvd., in Kansas City, Missouri. While observing the vehicle, law enforcement officials observed Watkins enter the vehicle. Law enforcement officials attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Watkins allegedly fled from law enforcement at a high rate of speed. According to the affidavit, the pursuit ended when Watkins lost control of the vehicle near E. 21st Street and Walnut Street. When Watkins exited the vehicle, she reportedly reached into her waistband and then pointed her hand out toward a police officer with her index finger extended forward with her thumb extended upward, possibly imitating a handgun.

Garrison cautioned that the charge contained in this complaint is simply an accusation, and not evidence of guilt.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Trey Alford. It was investigated by the FBI and the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today