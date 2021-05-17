Kansas: Progress Made in Foster Care System Over Past Two Years

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly’s tireless efforts to reinvest in these services and her consistent partnership have created a new model for Kansas. This improved and transparent working relationship between the State of Kansas and our many stakeholders has laid the groundwork for all Kansas children to reach the stars. Secretary Laura Howard Touts Progress Made in Kansas Foster Care System Over Past Two Years.

Last week, Gov. Laura Kelly issued a proclamation recognizing May as Foster Care Month in Kansas. While this symbolic recognition is important, the significant progress we’ve made under Gov. Kelly’s leadership to recreate a comprehensive child well-being system cannot be overstated.

Kansas was one of the first states to implement the Family First Prevention Services Act and prioritize evidence-based prevention techniques. In the first 15 months of the program, 91% of children in the program for 12 months remained at home without the need for foster care — that’s nearly 1,500 children who did not enter foster care because of this program.

Strong family support networks and essential services like child well-being systems in Kansas do more than help our children. They recruit new families to move to our state, support a strong workforce that will contribute to our economy, and increase the quality of life for all Kansans by ensuring more productive and prosperous future generations.