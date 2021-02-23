Kansas Governor’s Letter to Congress to Fund State IT Modernization

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly announced she authored and delivered a letter to Congressional leaders urging the federal government to provide immediate funding for states to fast track IT modernization and provide a permanent source of funding to ensure states are prepared for future crises.

Governor Laura Kelly sent a second letter with members of Democratic leadership in the Kansas legislature to make the same request of Kansas’ Congressional delegation.

“Right now, we need to support our unemployed workers in every way possible – but we need collaboration across state and federal governments to deliver results for Kansans,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “Increased federal funding to fast-track modernization will help KDOL and my administration with the immediate, upcoming challenges and protect future generations from crises of this nature. I look forward to working with our state and federal partners to deliver solutions to Kansans as quickly as possible.”

In both letters, Governor Kelly asked for federal legislation to include immediate allocation of:

Modernization funding for states;

Trust fund solvency relief for states;

The creation of a state led commission on how to prevent fraud, inefficiency and service-delivery challenges the next time there is a substantial economic downturn;

Review of and investment in the interstate unemployment system.

