Kansas Governor Vetoes Divisive Transgender Sports Bill

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Demonstrating her commitment to ensure that our state is welcoming to every Kansan and open for business, Governor Laura Kelly today vetoed the following:

The following message is from Governor Laura Kelly regarding her veto of Senate Bill 55:

“This legislation sends a devastating message that Kansas is not welcoming to all children and their families, including those who are transgender — who are already at a higher risk of bullying, discrimination, and suicide.

“As Kansans, we should be focused on how to include all students in extracurricular activities rather than how to exclude those who may be different than us. Kansas is an inclusive state and our laws should reflect our values. This law does not do that.

“This bill would also undoubtedly harm our ability to attract and retain businesses. It would send a signal to prospective companies that Kansas is more focused on unnecessary and divisive legislation, than strategic, pro-growth lawmaking.

“Therefore, under Article 2, Section 14(a) of the Constitution, I hereby veto Senate Bill 55.”

The following message is from Governor Laura Kelly regarding her vetoes of House Bill 2089 and House Bill 2039:

“The Kansas Constitution endows our state Board of Education with the authority to set the curriculum for our public schools. We should let the state Board of Education do that job, not the Legislature. This is legislative overreach. I encourage the Legislature to work with the State Board of Education to modify curriculum.”

“Therefore, under Article 2, Section 14(a) of the Constitution, I hereby veto House Bill 2089 and House Bill 2039.”