Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill to protect Kansas cities from potential price surges in electricity bills caused by extremely cold temperatures in February.

Senate Bill 88 establishes a $100 million low-interest loan program for municipal utilities facing high utility bills after last month’s frigid temperatures.

“This loan program was absolutely necessary for our cities to manage the surging utility costs,” Governor Kelly said. “It gives cities the immediate relief they need to avoid dire financial decisions while we pursue other, long-term solutions.”

The bill details that the loan program will be administered by the Kansas State Treasurer’s Office using Pooled Money Investment Board (PMIB) funds.

“My administration is working with the State Treasurer’s Office to ensure funds can be distributed immediately,” Governor Kelly said. “As we move forward, we will continue to seek solutions to protect Kansans from utility cost spikes.”

View the bill here.