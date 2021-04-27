  • Tue. Apr 27th, 2021
Kansas Governor Requests President Biden Designate State Funeral

Topeka, KS (STL.News) On April 16, Governor Laura Kelly requested President Biden designate a state funeral upon the passing of the last World War II Medal of Honor recipient, U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Hershel Woodrow Williams of West Virginia.  The President of the United States has the sole authority to designate a state funeral.

“Our service members risk their lives every day for our safety and should be given a farewell that represents our nations’ highest gratitude and regard,” said Governor Laura Kelly.  “I urge President Biden to designate a state funeral upon the passing of Mr. Williams to recognize his service and the additional 16 million Americans who served in World War II.”

Read the full letter here.

