Kansas Governor: Remote Learning Grant Program

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly announced that programs that received funding for remote learning are eligible to apply for extensions to support the continuation of online education through Spring 2021. The Remote Learning Grant program will continue to help address learning and supervision needs of school-age children who are not able to attend in-person school due to the pandemic.

“Our top priority is working to safely return our kids and teachers back to in-person learning,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “But until then, these Remote Learning Grants have made and will continue to make a huge difference for families juggling work and virtual school by supporting programs and facilities that provide safe, secure settings for remote learners. I am pleased they will continue into the spring, and I encourage all programs and facilities that qualify to apply.”

During the Fall 2020 school term, 77 organizations across Kansas supported the remote learning needs of school-age children, funded with more than $8,493,000 from the Remote Learning Grants program. In-home child care providers, day care programs, child and youth serving organizations, and even community attractions such as a museum and a zoo, came forward to help.

“The positive impact of families and communities has also been substantial,” said Melissa Rooker, Executive Director of The Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund. “Remote Learning Grants have focused on support for low-income families and those where one or both parents are first responders, such as nurses, EMTs, police officers, and staff for essential services such as grocery workers. We are pleased to provide to help provide safe, supervised learning environments for our Kansas students.”

“The Remote Learning Grant has enabled Boys & Girls Clubs to close the digital divide and support families in need,” said Romero Brown, the State Director of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Children and teens now have the opportunity to learn virtually, cultivate critical social skills and receive guidance from caring adult leaders in a positive, safe environment.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs is just one of many recipients of the Remote Learning Grant program.

“The extension of the Remote Learning Grant program will help the Y support more than 1,400 kids from more than seven school districts in the Kansas City area this spring, plus many other kids in Wichita, southwest and central Kansas,” said John Mikos, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Kansas City. “Thanks to the grant, the Y can offer programs to working families and ensure that the cost isn’t a barrier to them, so parents can go to work relieved their children have the learning support they need in a safe space with caring adults.”

New applications for funding are also available to:

All KDHE-licensed early care and youth programs/facilities serving school-aged children

Local programs with demonstrated experience and success developing and delivering quality, safe, out-of-home care and education services/programs for school-age children, such as schools, Boys and Girls Clubs, Parks and Recreation, 21st CCLCs, and faith-based organizations

Other community programs that demonstrate the capacity and ability to establish or expand programs for school-age children

The Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund will continue to be responsible for administering the funds, and applications will be evaluated on a weekly basis. All funding must be awarded, and spent by grantees, by May 28, 2021.