  • Tue. Apr 27th, 2021
Politics

Kansas Governor: Reimposing License Renewal Deadlines

Maryam Shah

Apr 27, 2021 , , ,
Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order that gives licensing agencies flexibility to start reimposing license renewal deadlines and fees, marking another step in Kansas’ continued return to normal life following the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When the pandemic began, my administration took steps right away to keep Kansans healthy and mitigate the spread of the virus by limiting the need for in-person contact to complete routine responsibilities like license renewal,” Governor Kelly said.  “Through quick and efficient vaccine distribution, COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Kansas – and some of these measures are no longer needed.  This executive order allowing for the reimposition of license renewal deadlines is another step in our return to normal.”

Executive Order #21-22 is effective immediately and remains in force until rescinded, or until May 28, 2021, whichever is earlier.

View E.O. #21-22 here.

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

