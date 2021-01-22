Kansas Governor: On Senate’s Rejection of Carl Folsom Appointment

Governor Laura Kelly’s Statement on Kansas Senate’s Decision to Again Reject the Appointment of Carl Folsom to the Court of Appeals

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly’s statement in response to the Kansas Senate’s decision to reject the appointment of Carl Folsom to the Kansas Court of Appeals for the second time.

“I am incredibly disappointed that certain members of the Kansas Senate have again decided to deny Carl Folsom, who is eminently qualified, his chance to serve the people of Kansas on our state’s Court of Appeals.

“Carl’s appointment was universally supported by Kansas’ legal community including President Trump-appointed United States Attorney Stephen McAllister and former Republican Vice President of the Kansas Senate Jeff King.

“After the division and tragedy our country has faced over the last ten months, this vote sends the wrong message that legislative leaders are still putting partisan politics ahead of their constitutionally-mandated duties. Kansans deserve better.”