Kansas Governor: Novacoast to Bring 60 New Jobs to Wichita

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly today announced cybersecurity company Novacoast’s investment in Wichita. Novacoast announced its intention to open a Security Operations Center in Wichita. The company plans to initially hire 60 employees with plans for continued growth.

“Novacoast is, without question, a perfect fit for Wichita,” Governor Kelly said. “Our interconnected, digital world makes cybersecurity even more critical now and into the future for Kansans and our industries alike. To have a well-established cybersecurity leader decide to put down roots here in Wichita and Kansas is spectacular. Congratulations to Wichita and to Novacoast on this exciting new partnership.”

Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland joined Senator Jerry Moran, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and other local officials for a virtual announcement this morning.

“Congratulations to Novacoast, and thank you for expanding your cutting-edge security solutions here in Wichita, and in Kansas,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary Toland said. “Cybersecurity is the first initiative of the Framework for Growth’s Kansas Competitiveness Project, designed to bring new skills and technologies to drive our economic performance. We’re excited for your future here, and the important work you will do every day to help protect people and places in Kansas and well beyond.”

The company plans to begin hiring immediately, primarily for security analysts, with jobs to be posted on KANSASWORKS.com. The company also plans to bring software development work to the site.

“Wichita is thrilled to welcome Novacoast to our city,” Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said. “This will not only provide well-paying high-tech jobs to Wichitans, but Novacoast’s selection of Wichita is evidence of our focused efforts to diversify our regional economy.”

“This is a great company with a global reach and an impactful business attraction win for the Wichita region and Kansas,” Jeff Fluhr, President of the Greater Wichita Partnership, said. “Our community’s collaborative approach to promote our assets and share insight into our information technology and cybersecurity ecosystem was key to securing this new global business and new jobs for our community.”

Based in Santa Barbara, many of Novacoast’s customers are highly regulated global firms, including global banks, healthcare and energy companies. Its subsidiary, Novacoast Federal, provides services to agencies like NASA, U.S. Patent & Trademark, IRS and the Federal Reserve System, among others. Novacoast currently represents 12 of the 20 largest international financial institutions.