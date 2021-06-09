Kansas Governor: Local Governments Get Federal Relief

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly today released the list of local governments that will receive allocations through the Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (LFRF) of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

In addition to the 105 Kansas counties and 10 metropolitan cities across the State receiving funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury, 614 Non-Entitlement Units of Government (NEUs) with populations of under 50,000, will receive funds directly from the State of Kansas, as directed by the U.S. Department of Treasury. The complete list of NEUs and federal award allocation amounts can be found here: https://covid.ks.gov/neu.

The American Rescue Plan (ARPA) provides $1.9 trillion in economic stimulus to assist in the long-term recovery from the economic and public health impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to funding through LFRF for NEU’s, counties and metropolitan cities, the State of Kansas received direct funding through the State Fiscal Recovery Fund (SFRF).

“The American Rescue Plan Act will provide critical resources to Kansas communities as we continue our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Kelly said. “We must use these dollars to make the strategic investments that will build a better, more inclusive and resilient economy for future Kansans.”

The US Department of Treasury’s eligibility requirements specify that NEU’s must have operational capacity and provide a “broad range of services that would constitute eligible uses under ARPA.” Given this requirement, townships will not receive direct funding from the state under the LFRF. For more information on federal requirements, visit https://covid.ks.gov/neu.

“Although townships won’t receive direct allocations from the Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, I will make a recommendation to the SPARK committee that interested communities be eligible for resources from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund,” Governor Kelly said.

All NEUs receiving funding must certify with the State that they wish to receive their allocation of funds. Any NEU eligible for funding can affirmatively take a step to decline their award and reallocate to the State Fiscal Recovery Fund. Instructions for certification with the state will be sent to NEUs directly.

The Office of Recovery will provide resources and support to all local governments to ensure alignment with federal guidelines and compliance requirements. The State will encourage and coordinate collaboration across state, county, and city funding to ensure funds are maximized for the benefit of all Kansas populations.

The Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Task Force will oversee the use of SFRF dollars, while LFRF dollars will be allocated by local governments. You can learn more about the State of Kansas’ response to the pandemic through the Office of Recovery at https://covid.ks.gov.