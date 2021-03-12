Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Signs Three Bills into Law

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly signed the following three bills into law:

Senate Bill 27

Senate Bill 27 extends and updates the Kansas Storage Act to ensure that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment can continue effectively managing the Storage Tanks Program in the coming years. The bill extends sunset dates for various programs to improve storage tank safety and increase the state’s ability to cover the cost of upgrading storage tank systems.

Senate Bill 33

Senate Bill 33 authorizes the Director of Vehicles for the Kansas Department of Revenue to issue a temporary display show license to a sponsor of a motor vehicle display show.

Sub. House Bill 2049

Substitute for House Bill 2049 amends a statute related to the Legislative Post Audit Act. The bill adds a provision prohibiting a public agency that is the subject of an audit pursuant to the statute or any other law from charging a fee for copies of or access to certain records described in the statute.