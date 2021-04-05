Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Signs Three Bills into Law

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly has signed the following three bills into law:

Senate Bill 118

Senate Bill 118 would establish a procedure by which a city or county may assume the powers, responsibilities, and duties of a special district within the city’s corporate boundary or the county’s boundaries.

Senate Bill 64

Senate Bill 64, as amended, would amend the Kansas Private and Out-of-State Postsecondary Education Institution Act (Act) to clarify the State Board of Regents’ (Board) authority over private and out-of-state institutions.

House Bill 2063

HB 2063, as amended, would revise the benefits for members of the Kansas Police and Firemen’s Retirement System (KP&F) who are Tier II members, meaning those employees hired since July 1, 1989, who are disabled and ultimately die due to a “service-connected” condition, as that term is defined by law. The bill would apply to deaths that occurred on and after January 1, 2017, and would designate these amendments to law as the Michael Wells Memorial Act.