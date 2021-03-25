Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Signs Emergency Response Bill

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill to ensure Kansas can continue providing communities with resources and support critical to the state’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

Among other provisions, Senate Bill 40 modifies the procedure for the declaration and extension of a state disaster emergency under the Kansas Emergency Management Act, and extends the current disaster declaration to May 28, 2021.

“This bipartisan compromise will extend the State of Disaster Emergency that allows us to provide hospitals with PPE, support food banks and pantries, and otherwise respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Kelly said. “The bill includes provisions that I do not support and that could complicate our emergency response efforts. But I will continue to work with legislators and local leaders to keep Kansans safe and healthy during this pandemic.”

Several executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic were set to expire on March 31 in conjunction with the expiration of the state of disaster emergency. Senate Bill 40 includes a provision that revokes all current executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Governor retains the authority to re-issue orders under the new process imposed by the bill.

On April 1, the Governor will re-issue the following orders, which will remain in effect until rescinded or until the statewide state of disaster emergency expires, whichever is earlier:

20-40 – Temporarily allowing notaries and witnesses to act via audio-video communication technology during state of disaster emergency

20-43 – Temporary relief from certain restrictions concerning shared work programs during state of disaster emergency

20-56 – Amended Licensure, Certification, and Registration for persons and Licensure of “Adult Care Homes” during state of disaster emergency

20-61 – Temporarily prohibiting certain foreclosures and evictions

20-68 – Establishing a face coverings protocol (the re-issued order will apply to all counties)

20-69 – Requiring COVID-19 testing in certain adult care homes

20-70 – Provisions related to drivers’ license and identification cards during the state of disaster emergency

20-71 – Temporary relief from certain unemployment insurance requirements during state of disaster emergency

21-01 – Temporary provisions for employer payment of income tax withholding for work performed in another State of Kansas

21-04 – Temporary relief from certain tuberculin testing requirements during state of disaster emergency

21-05 – Extending time for Kansas rural water districts to hold annual meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic

21-06 – Temporary authorization for additional vaccinators during state of disaster emergency



The following orders will not be re-issued and therefore allowed to expire:

20-37 – Allowing certain deferred tax deadlines and payments during the state of disaster emergency

20-59 – Requiring COVID-19 mitigation procedures in K-12 schools

20-66 – Amending provisions related to drivers’ license and vehicle registration and regulation during state of disaster emergency.

View SB 40 here.