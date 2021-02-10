Politics

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly: Heritage Trust Fund Grants

ByPublisher3

Feb 10, 2021 , , ,
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly: Heritage Trust Fund Grants

Governor Laura Kelly Announces 15 Historic Preservation Projects in Kansas to Receive Heritage Trust Fund Grants

Topeka, KS (STL.NewsGovernor Laura Kelly today announced that the Historic Sites Board of Review awarded $1,168,492 for 15 historic preservation projects across the state as part of the 2021 round of Heritage Trust Fund (HTF) grants.

HTF grants reimburse expenses for projects that preserve or restore qualifying historic properties.  The funded projects represent a diverse collection of properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places and/or the Register of Historic Kansas Places.  All awards are contingent upon available funding.

“I’m pleased that so many preservation projects will receive grant funding this year, which will ensure historic properties across the state can get the upkeep and treatment they need,” Governor Kelly said.  “Kansas has a unique and rich history, and with these awards, we can continue to celebrate and learn about that history for generations to come.”

The board approved these projects listed by county:

  • Butler: First Presbyterian Church of DeGraff, $62,990
  • Chase: Strong City Opera House, $90,000
  • Clark: Hodson Hotel/Hardesty House, $57,600
  • Douglas: First Methodist Episcopal Church, $90,000
  • Greenwood: Eureka Memorial Hall, $87,168
  • Hamilton: Northrup Theater, $90,000
  • Harvey: Newton Carnegie Library, $29,734
  • Jefferson: Newell-Johnson-Searle House Outbuilding, $82,900
  • Johnson: Olathe Memorial Cemetery, $90,000
  • Lincoln: Lincoln State Bank, $90,000
  • Marion: Donaldson & Hosmer Building, $89,700
  • Neosho: Oak Grove School District #20, $38,400
  • Osage: Star Block, $90,000
  • Shawnee: Jayhawk Hotel, Theater & Walk, $90,000
  • Shawnee: Thacher Building, $90,000

By Publisher3

Related Post

Politics

Montana Governor’s Bill To Expand Trades Education Gains Support

Feb 10, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Minnesota: Commission Recommends Tenth Judicial District Candidate

Feb 10, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Massachusetts: Two Vaccination Sites, New Appointments

Feb 10, 2021 Publisher3

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Politics

Montana Governor’s Bill To Expand Trades Education Gains Support

Feb 10, 2021 Publisher3
General

Trenton: Gregory Wade Sentenced for Possessing Firearms

Feb 10, 2021 Editor 4
General

Jamie Dean Fountain Plea Guilty To Possessing a Firearm

Feb 10, 2021 Editor 4
General

Bronx: Rosanna Lucrecia Cruel Blanco Arrested

Feb 10, 2021 Editor 4