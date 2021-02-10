Kansas Governor Laura Kelly: Heritage Trust Fund Grants

Governor Laura Kelly Announces 15 Historic Preservation Projects in Kansas to Receive Heritage Trust Fund Grants

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly today announced that the Historic Sites Board of Review awarded $1,168,492 for 15 historic preservation projects across the state as part of the 2021 round of Heritage Trust Fund (HTF) grants.

HTF grants reimburse expenses for projects that preserve or restore qualifying historic properties. The funded projects represent a diverse collection of properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places and/or the Register of Historic Kansas Places. All awards are contingent upon available funding.

“I’m pleased that so many preservation projects will receive grant funding this year, which will ensure historic properties across the state can get the upkeep and treatment they need,” Governor Kelly said. “Kansas has a unique and rich history, and with these awards, we can continue to celebrate and learn about that history for generations to come.”

The board approved these projects listed by county:

Butler: First Presbyterian Church of DeGraff, $62,990

Chase: Strong City Opera House, $90,000

Clark: Hodson Hotel/Hardesty House, $57,600

Douglas: First Methodist Episcopal Church, $90,000

Greenwood: Eureka Memorial Hall, $87,168

Hamilton: Northrup Theater, $90,000

Harvey: Newton Carnegie Library, $29,734

Jefferson: Newell-Johnson-Searle House Outbuilding, $82,900

Johnson: Olathe Memorial Cemetery, $90,000

Lincoln: Lincoln State Bank, $90,000

Marion: Donaldson & Hosmer Building, $89,700

Neosho: Oak Grove School District #20, $38,400

Osage: Star Block, $90,000

Shawnee: Jayhawk Hotel, Theater & Walk, $90,000

Shawnee: Thacher Building, $90,000