Kansas Governor Kelly: Vaccine Equity Taskforce Meeting

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly kicked off the first COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Taskforce meeting on Wednesday to promote equitable vaccine distribution in vulnerable communities across Kansas. By engaging leaders across diverse organizations – including physicians, nurses, community organizers, faith leaders, and researchers — state and local public health can promote the importance of working together to vaccinate Kansans at highest risk for COVID-19.

“Disparities in COVID-19 vaccination rates are an urgent issue that must be addressed in Kansas,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “It’s an issue that affects communities large and small — urban and rural. The quicker we can get all Kansans vaccinated – the quicker we can get back to school, back to work and back to normal.”

The group is tasked with breaking down barriers about vaccinations, such as access, transportation, language barriers, or misinformation; and providing information and messages that resonate with Kansans who have questions about the vaccine.

The Kelly administration has been developing solutions to improve vaccination rates at high risk for COVID-19 – such as those working in the meat packing industry – as well as in socially vulnerable Hispanic, Black, and Native American communities. In collaboration with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, this effort is spearheaded by Dr. Marci Nielsen, Chief Adviser to the Governor for COVID-19 Coordination and Dr. Ximena Garcia, Special Adviser to the Governor for COVID-19 Vaccination Equity.

The launch of the Vaccine Equity Taskforce serves as another step toward vaccine equity.

Dr. Ximena Garcia will lead the equity Taskforce. To find the video of the first meeting please click here.

The Taskforce is comprised of the following individuals:

Allison DeGroff – Kansas HealthCare Collaborative

Andrea Perdomo-Morales – Vibrant Health

Annette Graham – Central Plains Area Agency on Aging

Broderick Crawford – NBC Community Development Corporation

Camille Childers – Wichita State University

Chris Howell – Office of Native American Affairs

Dan Leong – Immunize Kansas Coalition

Connie Satzler – Immunize Kansas Coalition

David Jordan – United Methodists Health Ministry Fund

Dorothy Hughes – University of Kansas School of Medicine

Allen Greiner – Wyandotte County Health Officer

Shalaunda K. Gray – Interhab

Ed O’Malley – The Kansas Leadership Center

Edith Gaines – Shawnee County Health Department

Erica Andrade – El Centro

Jennifer Sutherlin – MARC

Joan Duwve – KDHE

John Carney – Center for Practical Bioethics

Judy Bellome – AARP

Kelly Sommers – Kansas State Nurse Association

Kenya Cox – Kansas African American Affairs Commission

Kristi Zukovich – Kansas Health Foundation

Kristina Simmons – Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Physician

Mang Sonna – Bethel Neighborhood Center

Mariana Ramirez – Juntos Center for Advancing Latino Health

Martha Gabehart – Kansas Commission on Disability Concerns

Nicole Garner – Unified Government Public Health Department

Paul Kruz – Wichita Police Department

Rachel Monger – LeadingAge Kansas

Tony Carter – Salem Missionary Baptist Church

Shannon Olsen – Kansas Office of Refugees

Tarah Remington – AAFP

Virgil Watson Jr. – South Kansas Medical Center

Audé Negrete – Kansas Hispanic-Latino American Affairs Commission

Bruce Chladny – Kansas Association of Counties

Chad Austin – Kansas Hospital Association

Melissa Rooker – Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund

Aaron Dunkel – Kansas Pharmacists Association

Alice Weingartner – Community Care Network of Kansas

Ernestor De La Rosa – Kansas Governor’s Commission on Racial Equity & Justice

Brad Neuenswander – Kansas Department of Education

Janis DeBoer – KDADS

Jerry Jones – Blue Cross Blue Shield of KC

Kate Watson – Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition

Michelle Ponce – Association of Community Mental Health Center

Rachelle Colombo – Kansas Medical Society