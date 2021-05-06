Kansas Governor Kelly Proclaims Older Americans Month

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed the month of May 2021 as Older Americans Month to celebrate the achievements and contributions of Kansas’s older adults.

“The last year has been challenging for all of us, but especially for our older Kansans,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “Despite this adversity, older Kansans remained resilient and committed to their communities. I hope all Kansans will join me by celebrating Older Americans Month and recognizing the important role these individuals play in our state and nation.”

Each year, the federal Administration on Aging, part of the Administration for Community Living, proclaims the month of May as Older Americans Month (OAM) throughout the nation. Governor Kelly was joined by the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) and the Kansas Association of Area Agencies on Aging and Disabilities (k4ad) along with other community members and associations for the proclamation signing.

“It’s so fitting we’re here with Governor Kelly celebrating Older American Months and that the 2021 theme is ‘communities of strength’,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said. “Over the past 15 months we have seen that strength and resilience from the aging network in Kansas as well as older Kansans and their caregivers and community partners. I congratulate all of them for this recognition and thank them for embracing innovative strategies during a pandemic to ensure older citizens in our state received supports for not only their basic needs, but emotional needs as well.”

For 58 years, OAM has been observed to encourage and celebrate older Americans and their countless contributions to our communities. This year’s OAM theme is Communities of Strength, recognizing the important role older adults play in fostering the connection and engagement that build strong, resilient communities. During Older Americans Month, Kansans are encouraged to celebrate older Americans and the key role they play in sharing the wisdom and experience to inform decisions and fostering the connection and engagement that build strong, resilient communities. Additionally, Older Americans Month recognizes the responsibility to ensure that every Kansan and American has the opportunity to age with dignity.

“The Association appreciates Governor Kelly’s awareness of the resilience, strengths, and contributions of older Kansans and acknowledging their role to strengthen and improve our communities,” k4ad Executive Director Leslie Anderson said.

Photos of the event for media use are available below:

https://governor.kansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/OlderAmericans5.jpg

https://governor.kansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/OlderAmericans2.jpg

To view the proclamation, please click here.