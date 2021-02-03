Kansas Governor Kelly Announces Find My Vaccine Tool

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly today announced the launch of the “Find My Vaccine” mapping tool, designed to help Kansans locate sites that are administering vaccines in their communities. The tool is available now on https://kansasvaccine.gov, Kansas’s COVID-19 vaccine website. Kansans in vaccine phase 1 and 2 are recommended to use this tool as a resource for finding providers who are or will be offering the vaccine.

“The ‘find my vaccine’ mapping tool allows any Kansan, regardless of where they live, to find the closest vaccine provider to their community,” Governor Laura Kelly, said. “The national shortage continues to be the biggest obstacle to delivering vaccines, and that means, many of our enrolled providers do not yet have sufficient vaccines to offer to the general public. But we know it’s better to be ahead of the curve and have this platform ready to go before supply has caught up, so that every Kansan is familiar with the tool and so we can be prepared as more providers are activated.”

The Kansas Find My Vaccine tool allows Kansans to:

Look up nearby COVID-19 vaccine locations Identify which locations have recently received vaccine doses Access contact information for each location to confirm eligibility and availability

The tool includes locations that are participating in administering COVID-19 vaccines and have provided their information to share with the general public. As federal supply increases, Find My Vaccine will evolve to support the COVID-19 vaccination effort by listing more providers and linking to details and scheduling opportunities as they become available. As the vaccine supply continues to grow, the State asks all enrolled providers who intend to vaccinate the general public to provide their information for Kansans to see in Find My Vaccine. Further information on how to provide information can be found here.

Vaccines are being delivered to all 105 Kansas counties on a weekly basis, but not all providers may be listed on the map at this time. If you do not see an active location in your area — and you are in Phase 1 or 2 — ask your local health department how to access the vaccine. Weekly vaccine allocations for each county are available on the KS COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.