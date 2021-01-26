Kansas Governor Kelly Announces County Vaccine Data Dashboard

Governor Kelly Announces County Vaccine Data Available on Kansas’ COVID-19 Vaccine Dash board

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Today, Governor Laura Kelly is announcing county vaccination data is now available on Kansas’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard. A collaboration with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the COVID-19 dashboard will be updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 12:30 PM.

“I am pleased to announce county-specific vaccination data is now available on our vaccine dashboard,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “My administration is prioritizing transparency and communication with public health officials and Kansans to deliver vaccines quickly and efficiently. As we progress through Phase 2 of our vaccination framework, I encourage Kansans to visit KansasVaccine.Gov or contact their local public health departments to learn more about signing up for the vaccine.”

As of January 25, Kansas has reported: