Kansas Governor Kelly Announces Administrative Appointments

(STL.News) Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Friday announced appointments to Kansas state boards and councils.

Kansas – State Board of Agriculture

The Board serves in an advisory capacity to the Governor and the Secretary of the Kansas Department of Agriculture to review and make recommendations on department legislative initiatives and proposed rules and regulations.

Janis Lee, Hays

Scott Thellman, Lawrence

Scott Howard Strickland, Westwood (reappointment)

Donna Pearson McClish, Wichita

Kansas Governor’s Military Council

The Governor’s Military Council was initially created by an Executive Order to address the issue of federal base relocation and to facilitate and work with the communities affected by the increase in the number of active duty armed service members and families based at Fort Riley, near Manhattan. The Council is obligated to initiate, act upon, and consider all necessary strategies to optimize the military presence in Kansas; actively foster close, effective cooperation among the installations and public and private sectors throughout the State; pursue quality-of-life enhancing initiatives for servicemen and women, veterans, and their families; and promote Kansas as a desired location for all Department of Defense retirees and separating service-members, among other things.

Scott Stuckey, Junction City

Johnson County Education Research Triangle Authority Board of Directors

The Johnson County Education Research Triangle (JCERT) Authority Board of Directors oversees the funds generated by a local 1/8 -cent sales tax approved by voters in 2008. All revenues collected by the tax can be used only at the JCERT’s Johnson County locations. The JCERT Authority board conducts audits, yearly reports and is responsible for ensuring that the use of public funds complies with state and local law.