Kansas Governor Kelly Announces Administration Appointments

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly today announced appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions.

Kansas Dental Board

The purpose of the Kansas Dental Board is to adopt rules, issue licenses, and conduct hearings to revoke or suspend dental licenses.

Dr. Rita Burnett, Overland Park

Board of Nursing

The Board of Nursing is charged with protecting the health, safety, and welfare of Kansans through the licensure and regulation process of the nursing profession.

Lori Owen, Delavan

Physical Therapy Advisory Council

The purpose of the Council is to advise the Board of Healing Arts on examination and registration of physical therapists.

Dr. Sapana Dixit, Olathe

Kansas Real Estate Commission

The purpose of the Commission is to license and regulate real estate brokers in Kansas.

Natalie Moyer, Wichita

State Board of Technical Professions

The purpose of the Board is to register and license engineers, architects, surveyors, and landscape architects.

Bonnie Limbird, Prairie Village (reappointment)