Kansas Governor Kelly Announces Administration Appointments

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly today announced appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions.

Kansas Real Estate Commission

The Kansas Real Estate Commission licenses and regulates real estate brokers.

Clarissa Harvey, Kansas City

Occupational Therapist Council

The mission of this Council is to provide for and conduct all examinations, determine the applicants who successfully pass the exam, duly register such applicants and adopt rules and regulations to administer K.S.A. 65-5405.

Brian Mills, Olathe (reappointment)

Amy Adamson, Wichita (reappointment)

CONFIRMED APPOINTMENTS:

The following appointments by the Governor were previously announced and received a confirmation vote by the full Senate last week:

Alicia Sanchez, Wichita – At-Large member, Kansas Human Rights Commission

Nate Spriggs, Bel Aire – Business/Industry rep., Kansas Human Rights Commission

Mary Berry, Goddard – At-Large Banker, State Banking Board (reappointment)

CONFIRMED APPOINTMENTS THIS SESSION:

The following 18 appointments by the Governor were heard and confirmed during the 2021 legislative session (excluding the 24 additional appointments advanced through Confirmation Oversight Committee during the 2020-21 interim):

Ginger Powell, Topeka – CPA member, State Board of Tax Appeals

Tom Browne, Topeka – Chief Hearings Officer, State Board of Tax Appeals

Amber Shultz, Lawrence – Secretary of the Kansas Department of Labor

Dawn Buehler, Eudora – Chair, Kansas Water Authority

Camille Russell, Chanute – State Long Term Care Ombudsman

Col. Michael Venerdi, Bel Aire – Director of the Joint Staff of the Kansas National Guard

Brandon Jones, Ottawa – CD2 member, Racing and Gaming Commission

Sheryl Gilchrist, Topeka – CD2 member, State Civil Service Board (reappointment)

Tom Phillips, Manhattan – CD1 member, State Civil Service Board

Suchitra Padmanabhan, Topeka – Kansas Development Finance Authority (reappointment)

Mark Uhlig, Leawood – Seat #4, University of Kansas Hospital Authority Board of Directors (reappointment)

David Dillon, Mission Hills – Seat #2, University of Kansas Hospital Authority Board of Directors (reappointment)

Kevin Lockett, Leawood – Seat #17, University of Kansas Hospital Authority Board of Directors

Kristen Wheeler, Wichita – Attorney member, State Board of Tax Appeals

Mike Kane, Kansas City – Kansas Human Rights Commission (reappointment)

