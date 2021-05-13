Kansas Governor Kelly Announces 132 New Jobs in Neodesha

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly announced that London-based Sicut Enterprises has selected Neodesha as the site of their new North American manufacturing hub, projected to create 132 new full-time jobs over the next five years.

“Sicut’s new manufacturing hub will create over 130 good-paying manufacturing jobs and generate significant investment for Neodesha and the entire Southeast region,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Our ability to recruit companies like Sicut to put down roots, proves that with our central location and world-class workforce, Kansas can compete for jobs and businesses around the globe.”

Sicut Enterprises Limited is the European market leader for the manufacture and supply of recycled plastic composite railroad ties. After having successfully completed a range of demanding tests with U.S. Class 1 Railroads, the company now is expanding into North America for the first time.

The company evaluated sites in multiple states before selecting Kansas, purchasing an existing building in Neodesha.

“This is a victory for both Sicut Enterprises and Neodesha, and it demonstrates the major economic potential in rural Kansas,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Governor Kelly said we would bring major new investments to this region and to our state – so we did. The Governor’s decision to rebuild the International Division at Commerce reflects her aggressive approach to economic development, and it has resulted in wins like this.”

“Sicut is delighted to be locating its North American operations in the great state of Kansas,” Sicut Enterprises CEO William Mainwaring said. “We have found working with the state and local Neodesha officials during our due diligence process to be an extremely positive experience, with particular thanks to Ed Truelove and Jeri Hammerschmidt, who worked tirelessly to respond to all of our questions. We now look forward to establishing our manufacturing operation in Neodesha over the coming months, and to the supply of our great products right across North America.”