Kansas Governor: KANSASWORKS Virtual Job Fair

Governor Laura Kelly Announces KANSASWORKS Virtual Job Fair Dedicates Day to Serving Veterans

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly announced that, to support those in our state who have served in the armed forces, this month’s KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair will dedicate the first day to military veterans, their spouses and caretakers.

The fair will begin tomorrow, March 23, and will continue through Thursday, March 25.

“Kansas veterans pick up valuable career skills during their time in military service that give them the tools to be successful members of our workforce,” Governor Kelly said. “The KANSASWORKS Virtual Job Fair is designed to help elevate those skills, and promote their talents to businesses and employers statewide.”

The virtual fair will allow job seekers to easily live chat with employers from across the state through computers and mobile devices.

Click here to register for the Virtual Job Fair.

The Department of Commerce, in partnership with Local Workforce Development Boards, moved its statewide job fairs online in 2020 to eliminate public health risks associated with mass gatherings, and to continue providing job opportunities and maintaining a ready workforce for Kansas businesses.

Registration is now required for each virtual event. If job seekers have previously attended a Virtual Job Fair, they are required to re-register for this event with the link provided above.

“Virtual job fairs continue to be a vital part of our commitment to safely helping Kansans find employment and helping Kansas businesses fill positions,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Our state’s veteran community has some of the most dedicated, persistent and capable people you’ll ever meet. We want them to live and work in Kansas, and setting aside the first day of the fair for our veterans seeking employment is one show of support they richly deserve.”

As concerns for Kansans’ health and safety remain high due to COVID-19, the Department of Commerce will maintain the Virtual Job Fair system for the foreseeable future.

Job seekers can now upload their most recent resume to their Virtual Job Fair account. If you require assistance, please contact your local workforce center at (877) 509-6757 to schedule an appointment.