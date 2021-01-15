Kansas Governor K-12 Budget Supported by Association of School Boards

Kansas Association of School Boards Issues Joint Statement in Support of Governor Kelly’s K-12 Budget Proposal

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Key Quote: We applaud Gov. Kelly and those legislators who in the past have ensured that the Gannon funding has been implemented. The Governor deserves praise for proposing the continuation of this funding in her budget and we urge the Legislature to approve that.

Signed by:

Kansas Association of School Boards

Kansas School Superintendents Association

Kansas National Education Association

Kansas Parents as Teachers Association

Kansas State Board of Education

Kansas State Parent Teacher Association

Schools for Fair Funding

Schools for Quality Education

United School Administrators of Kansas

Game on For Kansas Schools

Find Governor Kelly’s FY2022 budget recommendation here.