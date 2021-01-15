Kansas Governor K-12 Budget Supported by Association of School Boards

Kansas Association of School Boards Issues Joint Statement in Support of Governor Kelly’s K-12 Budget Proposal
Topeka, KS (STL.News) Key Quote: We applaud Gov. Kelly and those legislators who in the past have ensured that the Gannon funding has been implemented. The Governor deserves praise for proposing the continuation of this funding in her budget and we urge the Legislature to approve that.
Signed by:
Kansas Association of School Boards
Kansas School Superintendents Association
Kansas National Education Association
Kansas Parents as Teachers Association
Kansas State Board of Education
Kansas State Parent Teacher Association
Schools for Fair Funding
Schools for Quality Education
United School Administrators of Kansas
Game on For Kansas Schools
Find Governor Kelly’s FY2022 budget recommendation here.