Kansas Governor: Electric Transmission Line Construction

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill that will require electric utilities to take certain steps before exercising eminent domain to construct an urban electric transmission line in Kansas.

House Bill 2321 requires utilities to complete the following before construction:

Notify the city in which the project is proposed at least six months before construction and present preliminary plans, including the locations and dimensions of the project;

Conduct an open house – with sufficient notice to community members – in that city allowing affected landowners to provide public comment;

And obtain any required permits.

“This commonsense measure will ensure Kansans can communicate openly with utilities about new transmission lines that may affect their homes, businesses, and communities,” Governor Kelly said.

View House Bill 2321 here.