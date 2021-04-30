Kansas Governor: COVID-19 Telehealth Funding

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly encouraged Kansas medical and behavioral health providers to apply for the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) COVID-19 Telehealth Program. Qualifying providers have the opportunity to apply for federal funding between April 29 at 11 AM CT and May 6 at 11 AM CT.

“Since the pandemic began, my administration has sought innovative ways to bolster telehealth services, which improve access to quality, affordable health care for Kansans across the state while allowing them to stay safe at home,” Governor Kelly said. “I appreciate the FCC for its partnership, and I strongly encourage all eligible providers to apply for this program.”

The FCC COVID-19 Telehealth Program is designed to help providers cover costs associated with delivering connected care services to patients. The goal of the program is to aid health care providers to provide connected care services to patients at their homes or mobile locations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program fully funds providers’ telecommunications services, information services, and devices necessary to provide critical connected care services. Providers can learn more and check if they are eligible here.

Through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, the FCC was allocated an additional $250 million in funding to re-open the COVID-19 Telehealth Program. Kansas providers received awards in the first iteration of the program, receiving over $100,000 in medical technology to provide telehealth throughout the state.

“Federal programs can help support behavioral health providers during the public health emergency,” Commissioner Andy Brown, of the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services (KDADS), said. “It will increase the access Kansans have to substance use and mental health services through telehealth.”

“Telehealth is a powerful tool in chronic disease prevention and management,” Ryan Lester, of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), said. “Telehealth interventions can improve clinical health outcomes by increasing medication adherence, set dietary goals, provide a more complete data picture for clinicians, and reduce access to care barriers for patients, especially in a rural setting. Increasing access to telehealth is a real win-win scenario for Kansas residents and physicians.”

The Governor’s Office of Recovery, in conjunction with KDHE and KDADS, held an informational webinar for Kansas medical providers on March 24 to help increase awareness and readiness to apply. You can watch the webinar and review materials here.