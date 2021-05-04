  • Tue. May 4th, 2021
Kansas Governor Celebrates Public Service Recognition Week

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 4, 2021 , Kansas, laura kelly
Topeka, KS (STL.News) In honor of Public Service Recognition Week, May 2-8, Governor Laura Kelly today issued a proclamation recognizing State of Kansas employees for their valuable service.

“Even during a global pandemic, State of Kansas employees have shown their dedication and commitment to providing services to Kansans every day,” said Governor Laura Kelly.  “While their service happens quietly behind the scenes, it does not go unnoticed.  I hope my fellow Kansans will take a moment this week to thank a public servant for their hard work.”

Throughout the week, the State Thanks & Recognition (STAR) program is offering discounts on products and services statewide for State of Kansas employees.  Learn more here.

To view the proclamation, click here.

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

