Kansas Governor Celebrates Public Service Recognition Week

Topeka, KS (STL.News) In honor of Public Service Recognition Week, May 2-8, Governor Laura Kelly today issued a proclamation recognizing State of Kansas employees for their valuable service.

“Even during a global pandemic, State of Kansas employees have shown their dedication and commitment to providing services to Kansans every day,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “While their service happens quietly behind the scenes, it does not go unnoticed. I hope my fellow Kansans will take a moment this week to thank a public servant for their hard work.”

Throughout the week, the State Thanks & Recognition (STAR) program is offering discounts on products and services statewide for State of Kansas employees. Learn more here.

To view the proclamation, click here.