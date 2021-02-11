Kansas Governor Applauds Eurofins Viracor on New Lenexa Facility

Governor Laura Kelly Applauds Eurofins Viracor on New, 110,000-Square-Foot Lenexa Facility

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly today applauded the recent announcement from Eurofins Viracor of its new 110,000-square-foot, all-purpose facility in Lenexa.

Eurofins Viracor, Inc. is a provider of clinical specialty laboratory results to medical providers, transplant teams, and biopharmaceutical companies that also recently began providing COVID-19 testing. In addition to warehousing and office space, the site will house a 40,000-square-foot laboratory for running the company’s full testing menu.

“Eurofins Viracor is doing important work by providing testing services in the battle against COVID-19, and I’m pleased they’ve chosen Kansas to house this impressive new investment,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Our state is proud to be the home of many innovative medical technology facilities, and this new all-purpose operation will be the latest advancement in this growing Kansas industry. Congratulations to Eurofins Viracor on this exciting announcement.”

According to the company, the site location was selected, in part, due to proximity to the Kansas City International Airport and FedEx Ship Center, along with the surrounding amenities, including restaurants, retail establishments, lodging and housing options.

This move will consolidate the company’s local operations and corporate headquarters functions into one building.

“Kansas is the perfect location for this new facility, and I appreciate Eurofins Viracor’s decision to build here,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “This move is a testament to Kansas’ continued economic growth and momentum, and this forward-thinking company is the perfect example of the caliber of business we’re hoping to continue to attract. Congratulations to Lenexa and to Eurofins Viracor.”

Construction is scheduled for completion in Spring 2022.