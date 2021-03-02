Kansas Governor Announces New Administration Appointments

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly announced appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions.

Information Network of Kansas, State Board

The Information Network of Kansas (INK) was created by an act of the Kansas State Legislature in 1990 to provide Kansans equal electronic access to state, county, local, and other public information via gateway service. INK is a model for public/private cooperation, and provides Kansans equal access to governmental data via the Internet. It is a governmental service administered for the good of the public, while benefiting from the entrepreneurial spirit and efficiencies found in private business.

Tom Sloan, Lawrence

Kristy Wilson, Holton

Kansas Propane Education and Research Council (KanPERC)

KANPERC develops programs and projects to enhance consumer and employee safety and training; provides research and development to improve existing propane technology; and works to increase efficiency of propane use. KanPERC is also charged with designing any other programs to educate the public about the safety and environmental aspects of propane.

John Jacobsen, Andover

Kansas State Fair Board

The purpose of the board is to promote and showcase Kansas agriculture, industry, and culture; to create opportunity for commercial activity; and to provide an educational and entertaining experience that is the pride of all Kansans.

Holly Lofton, Lindsborg (reappointment)

Respiratory Care Council

The purpose of the Council is to advise the Kansas Board of Healing Arts in carrying out its mission. The council also conducts examinations and registrations of applicants in the field of respiratory therapy.

Lisse Regehr, Iola (reappointment)

Western States Water Council (WSWC)

The WSWC is a valuable group of water peers from across the west that gathers to compare and discuss local and national water issues. It has been helpful in pushing for initiatives in congress like dryland Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program with the USDA and state primacy over water. Historically, the chief engineer and director of the Kansas Water Office have formally served since the inception of the Council in the mid-1960’s.

Earl Lewis, Chief Engineer

Connie Owen, Director of the Kansas Water Office

Cara Hendricks, Assistant Director of the Kansas Water Office (alternate)

Senate Confirmed Appointments

The following appointments by the governor were previously advanced through the Confirmation Oversight Committee. They were voted on and confirmed by the full Senate during the week beginning February 22, 2021.

Dawn Buehler, Eudora – Chair, Kansas Water Authority

Col. Michael Venerdi – Brigadier General and Director of the Joint Staff, Kansas National Guard