Kansas Governor Announces Administration Appointments

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly today announced appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions.

Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission

The Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission (GEC) is charged with administering, interpreting, and enforcing the Campaign Finance Act and laws relating to conflict of interests, financial disclosure, and the regulation of lobbying. These laws establish the public’s right to information about the financial affairs of Kansas’ public officials, lobbyists, and candidates for office. In addition, the GEC renders advisory opinions and can adopt rules and regulations under a less comprehensive conflict of interest law covering local government officials and employees.

Nick Hale, Mission (reappointment)

State Building Advisory Commission

The Commission evaluates and selects a short list of firms to be interviewed by user agencies for Capitol improvement projects. It also collects and maintains current data on construction costs; establishes criteria and procedures to evaluate the qualification and performances of contractors providing architectural, engineering, or construction services; develops and adopts standards for the inspection and acceptance of Capitol improvement projects; and reviews state agencies yearly Capitol improvement project requests and files an advice report with the Director of Budget.

Robert Bausch, Topeka

Senate Confirmed Appointments

The following appointments by the governor were advanced through the Confirmation Oversight Committee during the interim. All were voted on and confirmed by the full Senate on January 21, 2021.