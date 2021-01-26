Kansas Governor Announces Administration Appointments

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly today announced appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions.
Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission
The Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission (GEC) is charged with administering, interpreting, and enforcing the Campaign Finance Act and laws relating to conflict of interests, financial disclosure, and the regulation of lobbying. These laws establish the public’s right to information about the financial affairs of Kansas’ public officials, lobbyists, and candidates for office. In addition, the GEC renders advisory opinions and can adopt rules and regulations under a less comprehensive conflict of interest law covering local government officials and employees.
- Nick Hale, Mission (reappointment)
State Building Advisory Commission
The Commission evaluates and selects a short list of firms to be interviewed by user agencies for Capitol improvement projects. It also collects and maintains current data on construction costs; establishes criteria and procedures to evaluate the qualification and performances of contractors providing architectural, engineering, or construction services; develops and adopts standards for the inspection and acceptance of Capitol improvement projects; and reviews state agencies yearly Capitol improvement project requests and files an advice report with the Director of Budget.
- Robert Bausch, Topeka
Senate Confirmed Appointments
The following appointments by the governor were advanced through the Confirmation Oversight Committee during the interim. All were voted on and confirmed by the full Senate on January 21, 2021.
- Mary Berry, Goddard – State Banking Board
- Thomas Browne, Topeka – Board of Tax Appeals
- Peter Brungardt, Salina – Lottery Commission
- Monte Coffman, Coffeyville – KU Hospital Authority
- Andrew French, Leawood – Kansas Corporation Commission
- Greg Graves, Stilwell – KU Hospital Authority
- Elizabeth Henderson King, Wichita – KU Hospital Authority
- Vicki Hurt, Garnett – Administrator, Dept of Credit Unions
- Chris Ioder, Kansas City – General rank promotion; Commander of the KS Air National Guard
- Valorie Jacobs, Wichita – Employment Security Board of Review
- Talal Khan, Overland Park – KU Hospital Authority
- Margaret LaRue, Topeka – Lottery Commission
- Maureen Mahoney, Kansas City – KU Hospital Authority
- Tracie Mattivi Thomas, Prairie Village – Pooled Money Investment Board
- Dennis McKinney, Greensburg – Pooled Money Investment Board
- Irv Mitchell, Russell – State Banking Board
- Robba Moran, Manhattan – KU Hospital Authority
- David Moses, Wichita – Racing and Gaming Commission
- Connie Owen, Overland Park – Director, Kansas Water Office
- Lea Tatum-Haskell, Topeka – State Banking Board
- Larry Turnquist, Salina – Racing and Gaming Commission
- Christal Watson, Kansas City – Human Rights Commission
- Leonard Wolfe, Marysville – State Banking Board
- Thomas Wright, Topeka – State Civil Service Board
- James Zakoura, Overland Park – KPERS Board of Trustees