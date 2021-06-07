Kansas Governor Announces Administration Appointments

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly announced appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions.
Kansas Board of Examiners in Optometry
The purpose of the Board is to administer and enforce the provisions of Kansas Optometry Law so that the highest quality of eye care is provided to the citizens of Kansas.
- Dr. Lora Durst, Topeka
Fire Service Training Commission
The Commission provides for a traveling instruction service to train firefighters in the jurisdictions of this state requesting such instruction.
- Dr. Diedrick Graham, Lawrence
Governor’s Behavioral Health Services Planning Council
The purpose of the Council is to advise the Governor on adult, adolescent, and children’s services issues; review the Block Grant Plan and make recommendations; serve as an advocate for adults with a serious mental illness, children with a serious emotional disturbance, and other individuals with mental illnesses or substance use disorders; and to monitor, review, and evaluate the allocation and adequacy of services within the State.
- Ric Dalke, Hutchinson (reappointment)
- Shane Hudson, Salina