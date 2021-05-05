Kansas Governor Announces Administration Appointments

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly announced appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions.

Kansas Volunteer Commission

The Kansas Volunteer Commission prepares a national service plan for the state; ensures outreach to diverse community-based agencies; administration of certain grant programs.

Ben Jones, Sterling

Physician Assistant Council

The mission of this Council is to advise the Board of Healing Arts regarding issues involving physicians’ assistants.

Ann Gates, Wichita

State Board of Accountancy

The State Board of Accountancy purpose is to license and regulate certified public accountants (CPA’s). The Board of Accountancy is a regulatory body authorized to carry out the laws and administrative regulations governing CPA’s. The board is disciplinary and has the authority to conduct investigations.

Jeffery Bottenberg, Topeka (reappointment)

State Board of Mortuary Arts

The purpose of this Board is to ensure that licensees engaged in the practice of embalming perform their professional services in a manner providing maximum protection of the health, safety and welfare for the people of Kansas.

Amy Elliott, Lenexa (reappointment)

Phillip Ziegler, Dodge City

911 Coordinating Council

The 911 Coordinating Council monitors the delivery of 911 services, develop strategies for future enhancements to the 911 system and distribute available grant funds to Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs)

Jacqueline Brown, Alma (reappointment)

Josh Michaelis, Lyons (reappointment)

Mark Tucker, Andale (reappointment)

Nick Robbins, Wellsville (reappointment)

Patrick Fucik, Lenexa (reappointment)

Sherry Massey, Salina (reappointment)

Troy Briggs, Sublette (reappointment)