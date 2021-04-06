Kansas Governor Announces Administration Appointments

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly today announced appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions.

Appointment is subject to Senate confirmation*

State Banking Board

The mission of the State Banking Board is to prudently, equitably, ethically, and efficiently administer all of its statutorily delegated powers and duties so as to promote competitiveness, financial stability, safe and sound banking practices, protection of Kansas consumers, and public confidence in the state-chartered banking industry.

Mary Berry, Goddard (reappointment)*

Board of Barbering

The purpose of the Board is to eliminate all acts performed by the barbers that may cause harm or injury to the public; to ensure that only qualified, well-trained barbers and barber instructors are licensed; to ensure that all shops and salons are properly operating with barber shop licenses; and to provide information to the barbers concerning all technical, medical, and scientific data that may enhance the protection of the public.

Nicole Hughes, Wichita

Kansas Credit Union Council

The purpose of the Kansas Credit Union Council is to supervise and regulate credit unions in the state.

Brenda Kliewer, McPherson (reappointment)

Kansas Human Rights Commission

The purpose of the Kansas Human Rights Commission is to eliminate and prevent discrimination and assure equal opportunities in the state of Kansas in all employment relations; to eliminate and prevent discrimination, segregation or separation; and assure equal opportunities in all places of public accommodations and in housing.

Alicia Sanchez, Wichita*

Information Network of Kansas (INK) Board

The Information Network of Kansas (INK) Board was created by an act of the Kansas State Legislature in 1990 to provide Kansans equal electronic access to state, county, local, and other public information via gateway service. INK is a model for public/private cooperation, and provides Kansans equal access to governmental data via the Internet. It is a governmental service administered for the good of the public, while benefiting from the entrepreneurial spirit and efficiencies found in private business.

Lori Blake, Assaria

State Board of Pharmacy

The Board licenses and registers entities conducting business relating to the practice of pharmacy and protects public health and welfare against unprofessional, improper, and unauthorized practice of pharmacy.