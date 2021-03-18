Kansas Governor Announces Administration Appointments

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly announced appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions.

Appointment is subject to Senate confirmation*

Kansas Credit Union Council

The purpose of the Kansas Credit Union Council is to supervise and regulate credit unions in the state.

Alicia Sanchez, Wichita (reappointment)

Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission

The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission protects the integrity of the racing and gaming industry through enforcement of Kansas laws.

Brandon Jones, Ottawa (reappointment)*

State Board of Tax Appeals

The State Board of Tax Appeals ensures that all property in the state is assessed for tax purposes in an equal and uniform manner in accordance with the Kansas Constitution and state statutes. The board impartially resolves disputes between taxpayers and taxing authorities. It also reviews tax exemption decisions made by local governments, grievances resulting from technical errors, and corrects tax inequities.

Kristen Wheeler, Wichita*

Senate Confirmed Appointments

The following appointment by the governor was previously advanced through committee and was confirmed by the full Senate during the week beginning March 8, 2021.