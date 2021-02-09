Kansas Governor Announces Administration Appointments

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly today announced appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions.

Kansas Council on Developmental Disabilities

The council studies the problems of prevention, education, rehabilitation and other programs affecting the general welfare of Kansans living with developmental disabilities. It monitor, reviews, and evaluates, at least annually, the implementation of the state plan for developmental disabilities. The council is also tasked to review and comment, to the maximum extent feasible, on all state plans in the state which relate to programs affecting persons with developmental disabilities.

Margaret (Nikki) Heiman, Baileyville (reappointment)

Kathy Keck, Wakarusa (reappointment)

Skylar Schwindt, Wichita (reappointment)

Shirley Fessler, Topeka

Karey Padding, Andover

Dr. Kathy Stiffler, Ozawkie

Employment First Oversight Commission

The Commission makes annual recommendations to the Governor, Legislature, and state agencies on strategies to increase the rate of competitive integrated employment for Kansans with disabilities.

Bradley Linnenkamp, Lawrence