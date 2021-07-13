Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly announced appointments to the following state boards and commissions.
Emergency Medical Services Board
The primary purpose of the Board is to ensure that quality out-of-hospital care is available throughout Kansas. This care is based on the optimal utilization of community resources that are consistent with the patient’s needs.
- Jeremy Clingenpeel, Burlington
Kansas Holocaust Commission
The Kansas Holocaust Commission serves to assist in the organization of commemorations in memory of the victims of the Holocaust; to help Kansas strive to overcome prejudice and humanity through education about the Holocaust and vigilance and resistance against bigotry and tyranny and to encourage Kansans to rededicate themselves to the principle of equal justice for all people.
- Jane Greene, Topeka (reappointment)
- Alan Parker, Topeka
- Jessica Rockhold, Overland Park
- Katherine Berkowitz, Lawrence
- Alice Bertels, Topeka (reappointment)
- Lauren Cohen, Topeka (reappointment)
- Barry Crawford, Topeka (reappointment)
- Michael Davis, Wichita
- Megan Fairchild, Lawrence
- Mary Greenberg, Leawood (reappointment)
- Allen Gutovitz, Mission Hills
- Alan Haimowitz, Topeka
- Phyllis Lansford, Topeka
- Herbert Mandl, Overland Park (reappointment)
- Ragan Murray, Topeka (reappointment)
- Frayna Scrinopskie, Topeka
- Barry Shalinksy, Lawrence
- Laura Silverberg, Topeka
- Harold Youngentob, Topeka
- Samuel Stern, Topeka
Worker’s Compensation and Employment Security Review Boards Nominating Committee
Whenever the workers compensation administrative law judge nominating and review committee or the workers or designated by a statute, contract or other document, such reference or designation shall be deemed to apply to the workers compensation and employment security boards nominating committee.
- Phillip Hayes, Haysville
More Stories
New Jersey: Housing Affordability Investments in FY2022 Budget
TRENTON NJ (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver believe that expanding access to safe and affordable housing is...
New Jersey Governor: Legislation About Strangulation Assault
TRENTON NJ (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy yesterday signed legislation (S2503) which elevates strangulation assault to a crime of the second degree,...
West Virginia Governor congratulates Dr. Rahul Gupta
CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Gov. Jim Justice released the following statement: “I would like to sincerely congratulate former West Virginia State Health Officer Dr....
Virginia Ranked by CNBC as “America’s Top State for Business”
NORFOLK, VA (STL.News) Governor Ralph Northam today announced that CNBC, a world leader in business news, has named Virginia as America’s “Top...
Vermont Governor, UVM & CCV: Upskill Vermont Scholarship Program
Montpelier, VT (STL.News) Governor Phil Scott, the University of Vermont (UVM) and Community College of Vermont (CCV) today announced the launch of the...
Florida Governor Launches National Civic Literacy Initiative
~ $106 million investment will elevate Florida’s students and teachers ~ ORLANDO, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced $106 million to establish...