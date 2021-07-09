Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly announced appointments to the following state boards and commissions.

State Board of Healing Arts

The purpose of the board is to regulate eleven healthcare professions and to ensure that these healthcare professionals meet and maintain certain qualifications in order to protect the public from incompetent practice, unprofessional conduct, and other proscribed behavior by individuals who have been credentialed to practice in Kansas.

Dr. Thomas Estep, Wichita (reappointment)

Dr. Abebe Abebe, Shawnee

Kansas State Historic Sites Board of Review

The purpose of the Board is to help the Kansas State Historical Society implement a comprehensive state-federal historic preservation program. The board is charged with evaluating properties proposed for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places and the Register of Historic Kansas Places and with advising the State Historic Preservation Officer and staff on a variety of historic preservation related matters

Dana Williamson, Dodge City (reappointment)

Dr. Kerry Wynn, Topeka

Commission on Peace Officer’s Standards and Training

The Commission may suspend, revoke, or deny the certification of a police or law enforcement officer who fails to meet the requirements of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Act or has met such requirements by falsifying documents or failing to disclose information required for certification. Provides accredited instruction, which is required for permanent appointment of full-time police and law officers.

Major Jody Prothe, Olathe

Supreme Court Nominating Commission

The board is responsible for recommending qualified individuals for appointment to the Kansas Supreme Court.

Melissa Gregory, Wichita

Wichita State University Board of Trustees

The purpose of the board is to manage property, estates and funds given, transferred and pledged to Wichita State University.