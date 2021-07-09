Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly announced appointments to the following state boards and commissions.
State Board of Healing Arts
The purpose of the board is to regulate eleven healthcare professions and to ensure that these healthcare professionals meet and maintain certain qualifications in order to protect the public from incompetent practice, unprofessional conduct, and other proscribed behavior by individuals who have been credentialed to practice in Kansas.
- Dr. Thomas Estep, Wichita (reappointment)
- Dr. Abebe Abebe, Shawnee
Kansas State Historic Sites Board of Review
The purpose of the Board is to help the Kansas State Historical Society implement a comprehensive state-federal historic preservation program. The board is charged with evaluating properties proposed for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places and the Register of Historic Kansas Places and with advising the State Historic Preservation Officer and staff on a variety of historic preservation related matters
- Dana Williamson, Dodge City (reappointment)
- Dr. Kerry Wynn, Topeka
Commission on Peace Officer’s Standards and Training
The Commission may suspend, revoke, or deny the certification of a police or law enforcement officer who fails to meet the requirements of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Act or has met such requirements by falsifying documents or failing to disclose information required for certification. Provides accredited instruction, which is required for permanent appointment of full-time police and law officers.
- Major Jody Prothe, Olathe
Supreme Court Nominating Commission
The board is responsible for recommending qualified individuals for appointment to the Kansas Supreme Court.
- Melissa Gregory, Wichita
Wichita State University Board of Trustees
The purpose of the board is to manage property, estates and funds given, transferred and pledged to Wichita State University.
- Junetta Everett, Wichita
- Tracee Adams, Wichita
- Kevin McWhorter, Wichita
More Stories
New U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia Achieves LEED Gold
Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement: In recognition of the Department’s commitment to environmental leadership and sustainable...
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable...
Kentucky Governor Congratulates Murray State University
Gov. Beshear Congratulates Murray State University on International Partnership to Launch New Agritech Initiative MURRAY, KY (STL.News) Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated the Murray...
Kentucky Governor: $200,000 to Support Recovery Center
Gov. Beshear Announces $200,000 Award to Support Western Kentucky Recovery Center Funding will provide operations support at CenterPoint Recovery Center...
Texas Governor: Music Friendly Community Workshop In Port Aransas
Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and Visit Port Aransas will co-host a Music Friendly Community workshop...
Minnesota: Vacancy in the Eighth Judicial District
Commission on Judicial Selection Opens Application Process for Vacancy in the Eighth Judicial District ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Today, the Commission on...