Kansas Governor Announced America Saves Week Proclamation

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly announced that, to promote financial health and encourage Kansans to build personal and household savings, she has proclaimed the week of February 22 through 26 as America Saves Week in Kansas.

“Maintaining adequate savings is essential to ensuring Kansans can reduce debt and have what they need to prepare for retirement, unexpected expenses, or other future challenges,” Governor Kelly said. “In observance of America Saves Week, I encourage Kansans to consider steps they can take to improve savings practices.”

Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers joined the Governor in emphasizing the importance of savings and financial empowerment.

“America Saves Week is an opportunity to reemphasize the importance of financial empowerment,” State Treasurer Rogers said. “The Treasurer’s Office is proud to offer a variety of services to ensure Kansans are well-equipped to save for their futures and have access to the tools they need to succeed.”

The America Saves Week proclamation reads:

“TO THE PEOPLE OF KANSAS, GREETINGS:

WHEREAS, personal and household savings is fundamental to Kansas’ stability and vitality; and

WHEREAS, adequate emergency savings, retirement funds, and safe debt?income ratios are critical components of personal financial security; and

WHEREAS, America Saves is a national social marketing campaign to persuade, encourage, and motivate Kansans to take financial action in building wealth through saving money and reducing debt;

WHEREAS, Kansas is a partner in the America Saves campaign and is committed to helping its citizens take immediate financial action to build wealth, not debt.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Laura Kelly, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF KANSAS, do hereby proclaim February 22nd – 26th, 2021 as America Saves Week in Kansas and I urge all citizens to join in this observation.”

