Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly announced that nine Expansion and Modernization highway projects in western Kansas — totaling more than $50 million investments — have been committed to construction as part of the Kelly Administration’s bipartisan transportation plan.
“These nine highway improvement projects will enhance accessibility and road safety to recruit new businesses and families to western Kansas,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Since day one, we’ve honored our commitment to ending the practice of using infrastructure dollars for projects they were never meant for – and instead use these dollars to directly fix our roads, bridges, and expand broadband access. Today’s announcement is further proof that our commitment to good stewardship of these funds is benefitting our communities, taxpayers, and businesses.”
These are the first highway modernization and expansion projects the Kelly administration committed to construction. Previously, these projects were in the development pipeline.
The projects announced today will rehabilitate and add shoulders on a portion of K-156 in Hodgeman County and add passing lanes or extend existing passing lanes on parts of U.S. 50 in Ford and Edwards counties as well as on portions of U.S. 54 in Meade, Kiowa and Pratt counties.
“This week we are announcing projects totally nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars as part of the Kelly Administration’s transportation plan,” said KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz. “This significant investment in the state’s transportation infrastructure proves that by listening to Kansans and working with communities, we can complete more projects and identify better ways to deliver them.”
The projects announced today in Dodge City are currently scheduled to be let in 2023.
As promised, one phase of all T-WORKS projects will be let to construction before construction begins on projects. KDOT will host Local Consult meetings this fall to identify additional regional priorities to be added to the development pipeline and continue working on those projects placed in development in May 2020.
